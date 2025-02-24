Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED opened at $157.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.91. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $140.17 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

