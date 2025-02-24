Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 55.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

