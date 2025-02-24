Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 36.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $1,772,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $8,844,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,851.44. This trade represents a 58.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,105. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,035 shares of company stock valued at $142,357,630 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $199.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.24.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

