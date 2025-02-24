Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 274.67%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

