Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

