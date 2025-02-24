Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 28,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after acquiring an additional 198,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.85 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

