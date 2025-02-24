Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STE opened at $220.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

