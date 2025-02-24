Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stride alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,170,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,349 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after acquiring an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Citigroup raised their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.