Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viper Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 7,251.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $48.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.