Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

