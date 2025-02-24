Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 15.6 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $143.32 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

