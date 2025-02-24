State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,926 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $20.26 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get Our Latest Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.