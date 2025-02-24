State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Premier alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 13.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,149.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,708.56. The trade was a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,010 shares of company stock worth $916,911 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PINC

Premier Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PINC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -186.08 and a beta of 0.43. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -840.00%.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.