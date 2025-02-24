State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

