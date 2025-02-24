State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 6,127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 880,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 866,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ashland by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,598,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000,000 after buying an additional 284,215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2,060.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 170,859 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 703.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 161,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,188.74. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $64.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.45%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.