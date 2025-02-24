State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CWK stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

