State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.02 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $210,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $194.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $209.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.99.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on LANC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

