State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $5,707,786.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,388,138.22. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at $989,344. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,493 shares of company stock valued at $20,354,366. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $149.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.25 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

