State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,876.86. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.