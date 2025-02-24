State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

