State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,597 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Maximus alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Maximus by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its position in Maximus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Maximus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Trading Down 1.2 %

MMS opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,679.20. The trade was a 3.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $484,841.61. The trade was a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,063 shares of company stock valued at $502,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on MMS

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.