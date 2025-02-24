State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 47,268 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,148,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,142,000 after purchasing an additional 413,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Genpact by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 772,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,779,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:G opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,926,218.40. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genpact

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.