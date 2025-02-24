State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enovis were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Enovis by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

