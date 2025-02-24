State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,925 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

