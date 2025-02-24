State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,249 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 74.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 202,685 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $12,842,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth $9,800,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 120.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $415,564.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,316.28. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,984. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock worth $1,038,035 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Griffon Price Performance

GFF stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

