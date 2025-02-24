State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,849 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,033.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $88.01 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

