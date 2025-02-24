State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,355 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 142,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,028,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,498,000 after buying an additional 59,339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 479.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ EBC opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

