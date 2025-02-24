State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 445 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC opened at $127.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.21. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGRC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGRC

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.