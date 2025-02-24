State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,808 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 439.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

