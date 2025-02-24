Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Summit Materials by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3,804.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 19.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $52.54 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Summit Materials news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,651.11. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

