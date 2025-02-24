TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,996 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of TG Therapeutics worth $24,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.77 and a beta of 2.26. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $343,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

