Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,758 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $111,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,449,000 after buying an additional 341,980 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,985,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,408 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.45 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $107.79 and a one year high of $169.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

