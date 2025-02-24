Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TNL stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

