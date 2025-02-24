Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,201 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AerCap alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AerCap by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,503,000 after purchasing an additional 112,084 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AerCap by 18.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 282,980 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $101.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.