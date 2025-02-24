Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,363 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.