Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SouthState worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SouthState alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SouthState by 9,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 22,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in SouthState by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. The trade was a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 2.1 %

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.