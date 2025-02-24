Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Globant by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 4,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $152.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.79. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $151.38 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Globant from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.06.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

