Truist Financial Corp Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $162.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.63 and its 200-day moving average is $163.29.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
