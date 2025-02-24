Truist Financial Corp Has $4.28 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

