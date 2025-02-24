Truist Financial Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

BATS PMAR opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $506.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

