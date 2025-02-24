Truist Financial Corp Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.