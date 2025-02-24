Truist Financial Corp Has $4.87 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21,148.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 197,531 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

