Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $31.75.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

