Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 3.6 %

EXP stock opened at $224.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.75. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

