Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 175.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 537,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $55.62 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

