Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,398 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 297.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after buying an additional 89,487 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 113.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 96,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total transaction of $280,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,338,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,605,673.70. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,010. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,875,663. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $204.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

