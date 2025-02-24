Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,311 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,594 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

