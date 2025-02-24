Truist Financial Corp Purchases 825 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $316.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.38 and a 200 day moving average of $343.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $234.37 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 23,064 shares worth $8,157,322. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.