Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

