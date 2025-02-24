Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,031 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 347,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 341,019 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 50,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

